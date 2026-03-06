American Express Aktie

WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092

06.03.2026 15:29:47

Why American Express Stock Slipped 12% In March

Shares of American Express (NYSE: AXP) slipped 12.3% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A new risk is potentially facing the business -- artificial intelligence (AI) -- which has investors spooked about the future of this credit card giant. The stock is down 20% from its highs, even after announcing strong 2026 earnings guidance and raising its dividend. Here's why American Express stock fell in February, and if now is a good time to buy the dip for your portfolio. There was no internal company news from American Express in February. In fact, it did not produce a single press release on its Investor Relations page. The company reported earnings in January for Q4 2025, producing 16% growth in earnings per share (EPS) in the period. For 2026, it is guiding to 10% revenue growth and EPS of $17.90 or more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
