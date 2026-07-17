American Superconductor Aktie
WKN DE: A14QX0 / ISIN: US0301112076
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17.07.2026 12:30:00
Why American Superconductor Corporation Rallied in the First Half of 2026
Shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) rallied 44.2% in the first half of 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.American Superconductor is geared toward electricity transmission and is therefore an interesting company amid the artificial intelligence build-out. Its technology portfolio spans both standard electrical transmission equipment and high-temperature superconductors (HTS), as its name suggests.Superconductors are metal alloys that can conduct electricity with little or no resistance, meaning they can transmit more electricity in a smaller form factor compared with copper or aluminum wires, which experience resistance, generate heat, and lose energy as electricity travels over a distance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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