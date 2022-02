Why American Tower Fell 14% in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock in American Tower (NYSE: AMT) fell 14% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. One of the largest of all real estate investment trusts (REITs), with a market cap of roughly $112 billion, can now be had for about $245 a share.American Tower's pullback last month was significantly larger than the S&P 500's drop of about 5%. The stock had gained 19% in 2021, so some profit-taking was in store. Other reasons this telecommunications tower giant sold off include a JPMorgan Chase analyst's downgrade from "neutral" to "underweight" early in the month.