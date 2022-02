Why American Tower Was One of My First Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We all make mistakes picking stocks. Whether it's buying a bad or poorly run business in hopes of a turnaround or selling a winner too soon, those portfolio scars can be permanent reminders that we will make mistakes and that it's best to learn from them.There is one stock that I can personally claim wasn't a mistake early in my investing journey: American Tower (NYSE: AMT). It was one of the first single-stock positions in my portfolio and one I hold to this day. Since my first purchase on July 31, 2012, it has generated a market-beating total return of 311%.Here's why I bought it and the surprising life story that has increased my long-term conviction in the cellphone tower real estate investment trust (REIT).Continue reading