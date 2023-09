Why America's Car-Mart Stock Crashed 12% Today

Shares of America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) had collapsed by 12.2% as of 10:58 a.m. ET Tuesday after the used car dealer reported a big earnings miss and a change in management before the trading session opened.Heading into its fiscal 2024 first-quarter report, analysts had forecast that America's Car-Mart would earn $0.91 per share on sales of $352.1 million. As it turned out, it beat that consensus revenue prediction, reporting sales of $368 million. However, it missed the earnings estimate badly, earning only $0.63 per share for the quarter. In its report to shareholders, America's Car-Mart did the logical thing and played up its "strong revenue growth." The top line was up 8.6% year over year on only a 2.4% increase in unit sales. And management explained away the earnings disappointment by asserting that the metric had been "negatively impacted by credit results." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel