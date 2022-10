Why Amgen Is Up More Than 6% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Biopharma stock Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) is up 6.4% as of 1:47 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in response to an upgrade from Morgan Stanley.It may not be anyone's favorite long-term pick. But given the current market environment, Amgen may be one of an investor's best bets until further notice.That's the gist of Morgan Stanley's upgrade of Amgen on Tuesday: Analyst Matthew Harrison explained in a note, "We believe Amgen is largely derisked providing defensiveness in this market with upside optionality on growth."Continue reading