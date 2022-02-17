|
17.02.2022 18:20:36
Why Amplitude Stock Crashed Today
It was a rough day for Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) investors. Shares of the cloud software company focused on digital optimization plunged after the newly public stock posted solid results for the fourth quarter but offered weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for 2022.Coming into the report with a pricey valuation and in just its second quarterly report as a public company, the stock got chopped in half as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET today, shares were down 52.1%.Image source: Amplitude.Continue reading
