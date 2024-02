Why Amplitude Stock Was Falling This Week

Shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) were slipping this week after the cloud software stock posted disappointing results in its fourth-quarter earnings report and offered weak guidance for 2024.Amplitude, which specializes in digital product data analytics, helps companies gain insights about the way customers use their products so they can improve them and increase the return on their investment.As of Thursday's close, Amplitude stock was down 16.2%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel