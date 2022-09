Why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Is on Fire Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMLX) were up by a jaw-dropping 65% on heavy volume as of 10:02 a.m. ET Thursday morning. The drugmaker's shares are skyrocketing in response to a positive advisory committee vote for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug candidate AMX0035.Specifically, a panel of experts assembled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reportedly voted seven to two in favor of the available evidence supporting the drug's use as a treatment for ALS. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that results in the loss of motor control.Image source: Getty Images.