Why Anavex Life Sciences Stock Bolted Higher in January

Shares of the clinical-stage biopharma Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose by a stately 17.4% over the course of January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biopharma's shares have been charging higher of late thanks to positive late-stage results for its Alzheimer's disease candidate, Anavex 2-73 (blarcamesine).On Dec. 1, 2022, Anavex announced that blarcamesine hit both its co-primary and a key secondary endpoint in a placebo-controlled 509 patient phase 2b/3 study. The company said it intends to discuss these results with regulators in the U.S. and elsewhere soon. The big deal is that blarcamesine is an orally administered drug, which may confer certain competitive advantages over Eisai and Biogen's twice-monthly intravenous Alzheimer's therapy Leqembi. That said, Anavex's double-digit upturn on this positive clinical update was still rather subdued relative to the enormous commercial opportunity inherent in this underserved indication. Continue reading