|
03.10.2024 17:23:22
Why AngioDynamics Stock Is Crashing Today
Shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) were crashing 17.1% lower as of 10:43 a.m. ET on Thursday. The steep sell-off came after the medical technology company announced its fiscal 2025 first-quarter update.AngioDynamics reported fiscal Q1 net sales of $67.5 million, up 1.1% year over year. This result was a little lower than the average analysts' revenue estimate of $67.93 million.The company posted a net loss of $12.8 million, or $0.31 per share, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Its adjusted net loss was $4.4 million, or $0.11 per share -- better than the consensus estimate of an adjusted loss of $0.15 per share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!