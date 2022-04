Why AngioDynamics Stock Soared 10% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) stock, the maker of "NanoKnife" surgical tools for zapping cancer cells with electricity, surged in Thursday morning trading -- up 10.1% as of 11:55 a.m. ET -- after beating analyst earnings targets.Heading into fiscal Q3 2022, analysts had forecast that AngioDynamics would lose $0.01 per share for the quarter on sales of $76.3 million. AngioDynamics came up a bit short on revenue, collecting just $74 million -- but the company beat earnings expectations nonetheless, reporting a $0.03-per-share profit where Wall Street had expected a loss.