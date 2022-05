Why Anheuser-Busch InBev Stock Beat the Market in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Owners of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) stock beat the market in April as shares rose 2% compared to a 9% dive in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That uptick wasn't enough to put investors in positive territory for 2022, but it helped keep their stock ahead of the market so far for the year.The boost was powered by rising optimism about InBev's sales outlook, which the company confirmed in a recent earnings report.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading