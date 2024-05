Why Anheuser Busch InBev Stock Jumped on Wednesday

Shares of Anheuser Bush InBev (NYSE: BUD) beat the market early Wednesday as the stock rose 4% while the S&P 500 was flat. That result erased a portion of the alcoholic-beverage giant's recent losses, yet shares are still in negative territory for the year. InBev stock is down 3% year to date, compared to a 9% rally in the wider market.Wednesday's rally was sparked by good news in the company's Q2 earnings update, which was released before the opening bell.InBev reported mixed results across its business that ultimately translated into weaker global sales. Revenue rose 3% as price increases offset a 1% drop in worldwide volumes.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel