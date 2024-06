Why Anheuser-Busch InBev Stock Just Popped

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) stock rose 2.8% through 12:05 p.m. ET on Monday after UBS analyst Sanjeet Aujla upgraded shares of the beer giant to buy, and raised its price target to 72 euros (about $77.30).Previously, Aujla had a neutral rating on the stock, and a price target of 62.5 euros (about $67.10).The analyst likes three things about Anheuser-Busch stock: growth, profit margins, and cash returns, as described today in a note on Street Insider.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel