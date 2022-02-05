Why Ankr Coin Might Go Sky High

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Why am I buying Ankr (CRYPTO: ANKR) coin? I see a possible future where this tiny blockchain actually disrupts the massive Big 3 cloud providers -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG).Does that seem unlikely to you? Well, it might be unlikely, but it's definitely possible. The blockchain is a disruptive force. And there are reasons to think that the massive data centers will be supplanted by peer-to-peer networks (i.e. blockchain). Here's why the Big 3 might be in trouble -- and why a small investment in Ankr today might be worth a huge amount over the next decade.image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading