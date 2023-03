Why Ansys Stock Soared in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of engineering simulation software company Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) rose 14% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move came after the company reported an excellent set of fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 23. Like many other companies with heavy exposure to the industrial world, Ansys is susceptible to a slowdown in its end markets due to a moderation in industrial production. Therefore, going into the earnings report, investors were concerned about any sign of a cyclical slowdown for the company. But Ansys has very strong underlying growth prospects coming from the increasing use of simulation software, not least to produce data used in a so-called "digital twin" -- a digital model of a physical asset. The data from digital simulations is used in Internet of Things platforms that connect the digital world with the physical world to predict the physical asset's behavior better.