|
02.03.2023 15:44:00
Why Ansys Stock Soared in February
Shares of engineering simulation software company Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) rose 14% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move came after the company reported an excellent set of fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 23. Like many other companies with heavy exposure to the industrial world, Ansys is susceptible to a slowdown in its end markets due to a moderation in industrial production. Therefore, going into the earnings report, investors were concerned about any sign of a cyclical slowdown for the company. But Ansys has very strong underlying growth prospects coming from the increasing use of simulation software, not least to produce data used in a so-called "digital twin" -- a digital model of a physical asset. The data from digital simulations is used in Internet of Things platforms that connect the digital world with the physical world to predict the physical asset's behavior better.Continue reading
