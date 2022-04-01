Why Anyone Can Look Like a Stock Market Genius -- and How to Actually Be One

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On March 23, 2020, almost exactly two years ago, the U.S. stock market reached its lowest point of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced plunge. It was less than three months into the year. But already the S&P 500 was down more than 30% year to date.Since then, the market has staged an epic rally even when factoring in 2022's sell-off. The period from March 2020 to March 2022 has arguably been the most unique two-year performance in stock market history, as seemingly every kind of investing style and stock market sector has had its moment in the spotlight -- even if only for a matter of months. From meme stocks, to hypergrowth stocks, to stodgy value stocks. From large-cap giants to small-cap up-and-comers. And from technology and consumer discretionary to energy and financial stocks.Over the short term, terrible strategies sometimes work amazingly well, while methodical calculations can lose money. Put another way, anyone can look like a genius for a while. However, the investors with the best long-term track records don't dip in and out of what's working or not working. Rather, they stick to their processes and put in the work, letting time work in their favor.Continue reading