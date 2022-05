Why ApeCoin Fell 34% In Just Hours Ahead of Saturday's Otherside Mint

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Keeping up with the ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) news and rumors has been dizzying for those trying to invest in the Bored Ape Yacht Club adjacent token. We do know that the token will be used to mint a relatively unknown NFT called an Otherdeed from Yuga Labs, but speculation has been flying about mint pricing and details. Investors and NFT enthusiasts have been preparing for the mint since the ApeCoin came out and there was a surge in demand this week that sent the token to a high of $27.79, which would give it a market cap of $24.79 billion. But the value plunged to a low of $18.40, a 33.8% drop, in only a day after mint details were announced. The value has recovered to about $22.00 as I'm writing and here's what you need to know as mint day begins. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading