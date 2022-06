Why ApeCoin Was Roaring on Sunday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even when matched against the encouraging gains of fellow cryptocurrencies, ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) was a chest-pounding success this weekend; as of late Sunday afternoon, the token had gained over 10% in value across the preceding 24 hours. A music video debuting at an NFT conference was a big factor in that rise.These days, the power of celebrity is real, tangible, and enduring. The popularity of ApeCoin, which is (still somewhat vaguely) connected to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection, is due in no small part to the famous people who've transacted through the club.BAYC and its aesthetic remain trendy among the trendy, and on Friday two big musical stars burnished the Apeworld's renown.Continue reading