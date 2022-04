Why ApeCoin Was Trouncing Other Cryptos on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The hot cryptocurrency of the moment, ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE), got even hotter on Thursday. As of late afternoon, the token tightly linked to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non-fungible token ecosystem was up by nearly 20% over the previous 24 hours. That made it a 300-pound gorilla when contrasted with the modest gains of a great many fellow tokens, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polkadot.Unlike nearly all of those coins, ApeCoin is on the brink of entering a new stage of evolution. This Saturday, BAYC is slated to launch Otherside, its metaverse project in which the anchor currency is that furry animal token. And it's not like there was a long ramp-up to the launch -- it was officially announced last Saturday.Bored Ape Yacht Club's virtual headquarters. Image source: Yuga Labs.