Why Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Rare disease-focused Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) is reportedly drawing takeover interest from large drugmakers.The company is in talks with advisers to consider its options amid the interest, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. Apellis may also consider seeking partnerships or licensing agreements for some of its ophthalmology products, the report added. Deliberations are ongoing, and there's no certainty they will lead to ...Full story available on Benzinga.com