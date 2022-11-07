Why Appian Stock Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), a low-code application platform, fell today after two analysts lowered their price targets for the tech stock. While both analysts maintained their buy rating for Appian, the price target cuts follow the disappointing third-quarter results Appian reported last week. Appian's share price was down 5.2% as of 2:43 p.m. ET. Continue reading