07.11.2022 20:54:22
Why Appian Stock Fell Today
Shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), a low-code application platform, fell today after two analysts lowered their price targets for the tech stock. While both analysts maintained their buy rating for Appian, the price target cuts follow the disappointing third-quarter results Appian reported last week. Appian's share price was down 5.2% as of 2:43 p.m. ET. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
