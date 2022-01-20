|
20.01.2022 20:01:53
Why Appian Stock Is Climbing Today
Growth-dependent tech stocks got off to a rough start this week, but they're regaining some of their lost ground in Thursday's trading. Among them, Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) was up roughly 6.3% as of 1 p.m. ET, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was up roughly 1.5%. There wasn't any company-specific news pushing the low-code software specialist's share price higher. It appears the stock is simply benefiting as the market rebounds a bit from its recent sell-offs. A new unemployment update from the Labor Department may also be factoring into the rally. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!