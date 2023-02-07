|
07.02.2023 20:57:00
Why Appian Stock Jumped 27% in January
Shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) jumped last month as the low-code software specialist benefited from changing market sentiment as investors responded to cooling inflation and expectations that the Federal Reserve would slow its interest rate hikes.Appian also announced a new product release and continued to spread the word about its $2 billion legal victory over rival Pegasystems, which is set to go to appeals court.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished last month up 27%.Continue reading
