Why Appian Stock Tumbled Today

Shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) were taking a dive today after the low-code cloud software company reported first-quarter results that matched analyst expectations on the top line but came up short on the bottom line.Appian also cut its bottom-line forecast for the year.As a result, the stock was down 19.1% as of 11:43 a.m. ET.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel