Why Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Other FAANG Stocks Rallied on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street kicked the day with a broad-based rally on Tuesday. This helped many stocks gain ground, propelled higher by the updraft of the broader market indexes.Technology stocks have been mauled by the bear market over the past year, but investors got a glimmer of hope today that the economy may finally be on the mend. The latest read on inflation gave investors a much-needed boost of confidence, which helped fuel the rally.As a result, the well-known FAANG stocks all rallied this morning. As of 11:10 a.m. ET:Continue reading