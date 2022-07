Why Apple, Amazon, and Intel Jumped Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were all rising today as the broader market made gains amid rising investor optimism. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up by 3% and the S&P 500 gained 2.6% this afternoon, likely helping to lift stocks higher. Additionally, Apple may have been rising after positive comments from an analyst, and Intel was likely gaining as Congress works on a bill to help boost chip production in the U.S. Apple was up by 2.5%, Amazon had gained 4%, and Intel was up 5% as of 2:20 p.m. ET. Continue reading