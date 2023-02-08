|
08.02.2023 22:51:39
Why Apple, Amazon, and Meta Platforms All Fell on Microsoft's AI News
Shares of big tech stocks struggled on Wednesday following Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) product announcements with OpenAI yesterday. The artificial intelligence company will help power a Bing chat product that could upend the search business and advertising with it. Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell as much as 2.3% in trading Wednesday, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) dropped 3.3%, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) fell up to 4.5%. The stocks closed the day down 1.7%, 2%, and 4.2% respectively. On a related note, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) dropped 7.4% today after Microsoft's announcement. Google gets a majority of its revenue from search, so it's easy to see how that business could be impacted by an improved Bing. But the impact extends far further into big tech. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!