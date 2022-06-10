|
10.06.2022 19:34:25
Why Apple, Amazon, and Nvidia Plunged Today
Shares of big-cap tech giants Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down big on Friday, declining 3.4%, 5.6%, and 5.5%, respectively, as of 1 p.m. ET.There wasn't much material news out of any of these three technology giants today. However, each of these companies trades at above-average valuations, and were therefore battered by today's higher-than-expected inflation reading.This morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported May's consumer price index, which tracks price movements to end consumers. While many had hoped the March reading had marked peak inflation, May's numbers disappointed with the highest inflation print since 1981. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!