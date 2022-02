Why Apple, Appian, and Lemonade Stocks Are Falling Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The share prices of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were all tumbling this afternoon as investors processed new information about rising tensions in Europe. Each of the tech stocks had fallen significantly during afternoon trading, with Apple down 2.7%, Appian falling 5.3%, and Lemonade down 6.8%. Tech investors have been jittery recently as the potential for conflict between Ukraine and Russia has increased. Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the independence of two regions in Ukraine, which have been held by Russian-backed rebels. Continue reading