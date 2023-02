Why Apple, Corsair Gaming, and Alphabet Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since the start of 2023, many stocks have gradually risen, with the Nasdaq Composite index up roughly 14% year to date. The improvement has come as inflation is showing signs of easing and investors are optimistic about the prospects of a new year.After the index plunged 33% in 2022, the potential start of a recovery could mean now is the perfect time to add some new stocks to your portfolio.Here's why Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are no-brainer buys right now. Continue reading