Why Apple, Meta Platforms, and Salesforce.com Plunged Today

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), and Salesforce .com (NYSE: CRM) were plunging today, down 5.6%, 6.8%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. ET. There wasn't any material news out of these companies today, although Apple did announce it was leading an initiative to implement passwordless sign-in open standards for the web. In addition, news out of the European Union suggested stiffer rules for big tech, and potential penalties could be in the offing.More likely, these companies fell in sympathy with an overall market decline, with the S&P 500 index falling 3.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down a whopping 5.2% as of 2:06 p.m. ET.One could probably chalk today's market decline to a reversal from yesterday's big rally. Yesterday, the Federal Reserve released its minutes for its May meeting. The Fed hiked interest rates 50 basis points, as expected, and also announced plans for a gradual reduction in its balance sheet of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.Continue reading