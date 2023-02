Why Apple, Microsoft, and Warner Bros. Discovery Stocks are No-Brainer Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This earnings season, multiple companies have reported quarters burdened by economic headwinds, low consumer demand, and foreign exchange challenges. But these temporary obstacles present a buying opportunity for stocks with excellent long-term outlooks.Market declines over the last year highlight the importance of investing in stocks that will likely soar over five-plus years. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) had to contend with a variety of challenges over the last year, but remain no-brainer buys. Here's why.On Feb. 2, Apple posted its first-quarter 2023 earnings, reporting its first year-over-year sales decline since 2019. Revenue in the quarter fell 5.5% year over year to $117.15 billion, while operating income tumbled 13% to $36 billion.Continue reading