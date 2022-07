Why Apple, Okta, and Nvidia Stocks Tumbled Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A red-hot inflation report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics burned stock markets on Wednesday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.1% through 10 a.m. ET and the S&P 500 down 1%.Tech stocks were hit hard early on, with shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) losing more than 2% and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) falling more than twice that. The good news is that as the morning wore on, the damage lessened. As of 11 a.m. ET, Apple has pared its losses to just 0.3%, while both Nvidia and Okta are back in the green.What drove these stocks lower -- and why are they back on the rise already?