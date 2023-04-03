|
Why Apple, Walt Disney, and Take-Two Interactive Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) have not been immune from the challenges that have hit the economy over the last year. Sales of iPhones stalled last quarter, Disney is being hurt by higher production costs, and Take-Two's latest video game releases generated less revenue than expected.But these industry leaders have delivered market-beating returns before and will do so again. Here's why investors can confidently buy these stocks today.Brand Finance's prestigious Global 500 list ranks Apple as the second-most-valuable brand in the world. The tech giant is relentless in improving the usefulness of its iPhones, Macs, and other devices, which has led to consistently high customer satisfaction scores. That's a big reason why Apple was able to double its installed base of active devices to more than 2 billion over the past seven years. Continue reading
