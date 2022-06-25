|
25.06.2022 00:06:34
Why Apple and Alphabet Stocks Popped on Friday
Is the tech-stock trouncing over?It surely felt that way to many investors on Friday, as they witnessed strong gains with some of the sector's major titles. Two bucking the recent downward trend of their grouping gained nicely on the day. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) finished Friday nearly 2.5% higher, while both publicly-traded share classes of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) enjoyed a more than 5% rise. Savvy investors know that a bear market is an ideal time to buy quality companies. Since stocks within a sector can frequently more or less move in concert, a great number of once high-flying techies have come down considerably in price.Continue reading
