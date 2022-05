Why Apple Escaped Tuesday's Tech Stock Meltdown

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Long-suffering tech stock investors had to endure yet another painful trading session on Tuesday. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shareholders saw their company lose nearly 2% of its value. That performance was relatively good on a day when a profit warning from Snap resulted in the social media stock's worst trading day ever, crumbling by 43% and dragging many other tech titles deep into the red along with it.Limiting the damage to Apple was a glowing research note from Bank of America. The big lender's analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated his buy rating on the star tech stock, and his $200 price target.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading