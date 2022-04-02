|
02.04.2022 11:55:00
Why Apple Is the Best Metaverse Stock
It's hard to define what exactly the metaverse is at this point of development. It could simply be a continued advance of the internet to more video calls that include 3D avatars and more immersive experiences. It could be an entirely new Ready Player One–style virtual universe that we enter and block out the outside world. Or it could be something in between.No matter how the metaverse plays out, I think Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will play a key role in its development. Apple isn't going to build the metaverse the way Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) plans to, but it makes the hardware that hundreds of millions of people have at their fingertips every day, and that's likely to be the first point of entry for the metaverse.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!