|
29.07.2022 22:04:14
Why Apple Stock Climbed Today
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose more than 3% on Friday after the technology titan reported third-quarter profits Thursday that surpassed Wall Street's expectations. Apple's net sales grew by 2% to a whopping $83 billion in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended June 25. The gains came even as inflation forced many consumers to pare back their discretionary spending and supply chain disruptions resulted in shortages of key components.Apple's iPhone business proved particularly resilient. Sales of the popular smartphone increased by 3% to $40.7 billion. During a conference call with analysts, CEO Tim Cook said the iPhone continues to please Apple loyalists while also enticing more people to ditch their Android-powered devices.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.07.22
|Gerüchte um Rückzug von Apple-Chef Tim Cook bis 2025 - Wer sein Nachfolger werden könnte (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.22
|Leak: iKonzern plant Apple Watch für Extremsportler (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.22
|Apple-Aktie: Analysten rechnen mit stärkerer iPhone-Nachfrage als bisher erwartet (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.22
|15. Jubiläum des iPhones - was sind die Apple-Klassiker von damals heute noch wert? (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.22
|Shazam, Beats & Co: Diese Unternehmen hat sich der Apple-Konzern einverleibt (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.22
|Projekt Titan: Diese Autokonzerne kommen als potenzielle Partner für das Apple Car in Frage (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.22
|Apple verspricht nächste Generation von CarPlay: Folgt nun bald das Apple Car? (finanzen.at)
|
07.06.22
|Apple-Aktie schließt stärker: Apple stellt auf WWDC neuen M2-Prozessor vor - nächste MacBook-Generation (dpa-AFX)