02.05.2022 23:47:20

Why Apple Stock Couldn't Keep Up With the Market Today

Rather uncharacteristically, shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were outpaced by the S&P 500 index on Monday. The company's stock bumped only 0.2% higher, while the index notched a comparatively mightier 0.6% increase. The usually buoyant company was hit with a fresh challenge from a top regulator. The European Commission (EC), the executive arm of the 27-nation European Union, formally accused Apple of engaging in antitrust practices. The EC sent a statement of objections outlining its concerns, in this case stating that the company has abused its dominant position in the market for mobile wallets in its iOS ecosystem.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 149,30 -0,47% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erster Handel im Mai belastet: US-Börsen beenden Montagshandel dennoch höher -- ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Nikkei letztlich knapp im Minus - Chinas Märkte ruhen feiertagsbedingt
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten zum Wochenauftakt mit klaren Abschlägen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag fester. In Japan ging es leicht aufwärts. Der Handel an den chinesischen Börsen ruhte unterdessen.

Nachrichten

