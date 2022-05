Why Apple Stock Couldn't Keep Up With the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rather uncharacteristically, shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were outpaced by the S&P 500 index on Monday. The company's stock bumped only 0.2% higher, while the index notched a comparatively mightier 0.6% increase. The usually buoyant company was hit with a fresh challenge from a top regulator. The European Commission (EC), the executive arm of the 27-nation European Union, formally accused Apple of engaging in antitrust practices. The EC sent a statement of objections outlining its concerns, in this case stating that the company has abused its dominant position in the market for mobile wallets in its iOS ecosystem.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading