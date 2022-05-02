Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
02.05.2022 23:47:20
Why Apple Stock Couldn't Keep Up With the Market Today
Rather uncharacteristically, shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were outpaced by the S&P 500 index on Monday. The company's stock bumped only 0.2% higher, while the index notched a comparatively mightier 0.6% increase. The usually buoyant company was hit with a fresh challenge from a top regulator. The European Commission (EC), the executive arm of the 27-nation European Union, formally accused Apple of engaging in antitrust practices. The EC sent a statement of objections outlining its concerns, in this case stating that the company has abused its dominant position in the market for mobile wallets in its iOS ecosystem.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|29.04.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.04.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|149,30
|-0,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErster Handel im Mai belastet: US-Börsen beenden Montagshandel dennoch höher -- ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Nikkei letztlich knapp im Minus - Chinas Märkte ruhen feiertagsbedingt
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten zum Wochenauftakt mit klaren Abschlägen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag fester. In Japan ging es leicht aufwärts. Der Handel an den chinesischen Börsen ruhte unterdessen.