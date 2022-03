Why Apple Stock Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 2.7% on Monday after a key supplier suspended some of its manufacturing operations in China. An omicron-related surge in COVID-19 infections prompted the Chinese government to impose new restrictions to stem the outbreak. The lockdowns led Foxconn Technology to cease production at its facilities in Shenzhen, China where it manufactures iPhones and iPads. Apple could face new production problems due to COVID-19. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading