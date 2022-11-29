|
29.11.2022 23:00:11
Why Apple Stock Fell Today
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) declined by 2.1% on Tuesday after TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo warned that the tech giant's smartphone shipments could come in far below investors' expectations. With COVID-19 cases surging in China, health officials are attempting to contain outbreaks by instituting strict lockdown measures. This has sparked a wave of protests against the Chinese government's zero-COVID policy. The worrisome combination of soaring coronavirus infections, stifling lockdowns, and intensifying civil unrest is weighing heavily on China's economy. It's also taking a heavy toll on Apple's ability to manufacture its products in the country.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
