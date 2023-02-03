|
03.02.2023 23:15:26
Why Apple Stock Gained 11% in January
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were gaining in January, rising in line with the Nasdaq, which jumped on signs that inflation was cooling off and the Federal Reserve would reel in its interest rate hikes.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Apple finished the month up 11%, mostly tracking with the tech-heavy index.Though there were a number of signs of slowing demand for Apple in January, investors moved back into the stock as they anticipated an economic recovery coming later in the year and believed it is fully capable of weathering any headwinds from the current macro environment.Continue reading
