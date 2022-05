Why Apple Stock Got Bit on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock markets continued to slide as markets reopened on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1% through 10:45 a.m. ET and the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 2.9%.Shares of tech leader Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) didn't escape the selling, falling 2% on Monday morning -- but on a somewhat positive note, Apple shares are actually performing slightly better than average today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading