Why Apple Stock Got Crushed on Monday

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) got bruised on Monday, slipping as much as 10.9%. As of 11:59 a.m. ET, the stock was still down 3.7%.The major market indexes were all under pressure Monday, partially the result of a carry trade rout sparked by a rate hike by the Bank of Japan. However, Apple had its own problems, as one of the company's biggest proponents sold a huge block of stock.It's no secret that Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has long been a fan of Apple stock. Since Berkshire's first investment back in 2016, Buffett has been a celebrated Apple bull, with the consumer electronics giant representing Berkshire's biggest equity holding.