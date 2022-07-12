|
12.07.2022 18:50:40
Why Apple Stock Is Down 17% So Far This Year
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock, like most other technology stocks, has taken investors on a roller-coaster ride this year. While the company's share price was volatile in the first few months of 2022, a significant downward trend began after the company reported second-quarter results in late April. The stock hasn't recovered since. Year to date, Apple is down 17%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This is mostly because investors are concerned that Apple won't escape the effects of supply chain shortages and a potentially slowing economy. Investors fell into a pessimistic mode in late April after Apple released its second-quarter financial results. Apple beat analysts' consensus estimates for both top and bottom lines, but investors latched on to comments made by the company's management. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|07:43
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|17.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:43
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|17.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.07.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|17.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:43
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.06.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|03.06.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|4 270,00
|-1,76%
|Apple Inc.
|144,96
|0,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise im Fokus: US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen pendeln letztendlich um die Nulllinie
Anleger in den USA nehmen zur Wochenmitte zum Teil Reißaus. Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die größten Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mehrheitlich unverändert im Vergleich zum Vortag.