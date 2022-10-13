Why Apple Stock Is Down 23% This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have turned their backs on tech stocks in 2022 as increasing inflation has led to a decline in consumer spending. This has planted doubt for the financial futures of some of the world's most valuable companies.Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) share price has fallen almost 23% since January, but many others have tumbled far more. For instance, PC-component leaders AMD and Nvidia have seen their stocks sink about 60% in the same period. Continue reading