Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today.The tech stock fell by as much as 2.3% today and was down by 1.9% as of 1:57 p.m. ET.Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year. But what is new is that they appear to be adding a new charge against Apple for "distorting competition in the music streaming market," according to Reuters. Continue reading