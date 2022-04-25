|
25.04.2022 20:24:23
Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were sliding today after it was reported that Foxconn, one of Apple's largest suppliers, had to suspend operations at two of its Chinese factories. The tech stock was down by as much as 2.1% and had fallen 1% as of 2:13 p.m. ET. The South China Morning Post reported this morning that two Foxconn facilities have been shut down since April 20, after some employees at the factories came down with COVID-19. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
